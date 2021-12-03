Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 3rd Dec

Coleg Cambria leads way for Welsh colleges at prestigious WorldSkills UK finals

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria was again the leading Welsh college at the prestigious WorldSkills UK finals.

The north east Wales institution picked up two gold medals, three silvers and a bronze, placing it joint fifth in the UK.

Two participants were also highly commended in the CNC Milling and Aeronautical Engineering categories.

The medallists were:

Ben White – Gold: Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Oliver Bolland – Gold: Sheet Metalwork Technology

Lucy Johnson – Silver: Beauty Therapy Practitioner

Samuel Lewis – Silver: CNC Milling (Ardagh Group)

Matthew Cutt – Silver: Aeronautical Engineering: Mechanical (Airbus)

Adele Hughes – Bronze: Aeronautical Engineering: Mechanical (Raytheon)

Cambria’s Principal Sue Price congratulated their 25-strong cohort, who contested finals in Sheet Metalwork Technology, Aeronautical Engineering, Beauty Therapy, CNC Milling, Construction Metalwork, Floristry, Hairdressing, IT Support, Nail Technician, Laboratory Technician and Manufacturing Team Challenge.

“We are so proud of you for being the best in Wales and representing your country with such talent and determination,” said Mrs Price.

“The same goes for our amazing staff for all the support and hard work that went into this.

“You are all champions, and we wish you every success in the future.”

Adele Hughes | Ben White | Lucy Johnson

Following a year without competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths said the achievement is even more outstanding.

“Our finalists showed themselves to be among the top eight competitors from across four nations in a multitude of disciplines, which is an extraordinary effort,” she added.

“The way you all handled yourselves in a pressurised, competitive environment was testament to you and the teams around you, especially our brilliant staff.

“Well done to you all, and now we look ahead to the Skills Competition Wales 2022 cycle and raising the bar even higher in the years ahead.”

The winners of the UK finals were crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern on her Channel 4 Show Packed Lunch.

Worldskills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge congratulated all the finalists and said: “These young people are a real inspiration. They are an example to us all and should be celebrated.

“To have excelled after such a difficult year shows their dedication and skills are truly excellent.

“Skills are the lifeblood of every economy, creating high quality jobs, rewarding careers, and our competitions are proof that there is amazing talent in every part of the UK.”

For more news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

Visit www.worldskillsuk.org for more from Worldskills UK.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Huge spike in number of crimes involving indecent images of children recorded in north Wales

News

Retailers ‘take drivers for a ride’ by hiking petrol prices in November while wholesale prices fall, says RAC

News

Eight assaults a day committed on Welsh emergency service workers during first half of 2021

News

Fire crews attend Halfway House public house fire

News

Chester Storyhouse spreading some seasonal joy this Christmas

News

Welsh grass root organisations receive funding boost to tackle loneliness and social isolation

News

Plans to revitalise Shotton ‘called in’ amid claims other areas aren’t receiving equal treatment

News

Alyn and Deeside MP delivers “wonderful and evocative” speech to Commons on 125 years of Shotton Steel

News

Action Fraud: Beware of fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’

News





Read 472,853 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn