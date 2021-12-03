Coleg Cambria leads way for Welsh colleges at prestigious WorldSkills UK finals

Coleg Cambria was again the leading Welsh college at the prestigious WorldSkills UK finals.

The north east Wales institution picked up two gold medals, three silvers and a bronze, placing it joint fifth in the UK.

Two participants were also highly commended in the CNC Milling and Aeronautical Engineering categories.

The medallists were:

Ben White – Gold: Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business

Oliver Bolland – Gold: Sheet Metalwork Technology

Lucy Johnson – Silver: Beauty Therapy Practitioner

Samuel Lewis – Silver: CNC Milling (Ardagh Group)

Matthew Cutt – Silver: Aeronautical Engineering: Mechanical (Airbus)

Adele Hughes – Bronze: Aeronautical Engineering: Mechanical (Raytheon)

Cambria’s Principal Sue Price congratulated their 25-strong cohort, who contested finals in Sheet Metalwork Technology, Aeronautical Engineering, Beauty Therapy, CNC Milling, Construction Metalwork, Floristry, Hairdressing, IT Support, Nail Technician, Laboratory Technician and Manufacturing Team Challenge.

“We are so proud of you for being the best in Wales and representing your country with such talent and determination,” said Mrs Price.

“The same goes for our amazing staff for all the support and hard work that went into this.

“You are all champions, and we wish you every success in the future.”

Following a year without competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths said the achievement is even more outstanding.

“Our finalists showed themselves to be among the top eight competitors from across four nations in a multitude of disciplines, which is an extraordinary effort,” she added.

“The way you all handled yourselves in a pressurised, competitive environment was testament to you and the teams around you, especially our brilliant staff.

“Well done to you all, and now we look ahead to the Skills Competition Wales 2022 cycle and raising the bar even higher in the years ahead.”

The winners of the UK finals were crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern on her Channel 4 Show Packed Lunch.

Worldskills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge congratulated all the finalists and said: “These young people are a real inspiration. They are an example to us all and should be celebrated.

“To have excelled after such a difficult year shows their dedication and skills are truly excellent.

“Skills are the lifeblood of every economy, creating high quality jobs, rewarding careers, and our competitions are proof that there is amazing talent in every part of the UK.”

