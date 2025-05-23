Coastguard helicopter airlifts casualty from Prestatyn beach

A person was airlifted to hospital by a HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter following a medical incident on Barkby beach in Prestatyn on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 14:08 on 22 May. Flint and Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to the scene, alongside St John Ambulance and RNLI Rhyl.

According to Flint Coastguard Rescue Team, the casualty was transferred into the care of the helicopter crew and flown to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the team said, “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

Emergency services have reminded members of the public that in any coastal emergency, they should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

[Photo: Rhyl Coastguard]