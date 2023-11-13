Co-op issues stark warning about escalating issue of retail crime in the UK
On the first day of Respect for Shopworkers Week, Co-op has issued a stark warning about the escalating issue of retail crime in the UK.
While the company appreciates the ambition behind the new UK Government Retail Crime Action Plan, it underscores a significant gap in effectively addressing the problem, which has seen a substantial increase in incidents involving repeat offenders and organised criminal gangs.
The latest figures from Co-op paint a troubling picture, with almost 300,000 incidents of shoplifting, violence, and anti-social behaviour recorded year-to-date, marking a 43% increase compared to last year.
This alarming trend is not just a statistic but a daily reality affecting both the staff and the customers of its 2,400 stores nationwide.
A significant concern for Co-op is the lack of police presence in response to retail crime.
In 2023, police failed to attend around 76% of incidents where Co-op’s security teams detained offenders.
This absence has created a high-pressure environment for store workers, exacerbating the risks they face daily.
However, Co-op acknowledges that the issue is manageable with effective police co-operation.
Success stories from proactive forces in Nottinghamshire, Essex, and Sussex, where combined efforts led to substantial custodial sentences for offenders, illustrate the potential for positive outcomes when there is a concerted effort to address retail crime.
Matt Hood, Co-op’s Managing Director, while acknowledging the government’s recognition of the issue, emphasizes the urgent need for concrete actions.
The retailer has invested heavily in safety measures, including CCTV and body-worn cameras, but stresses the necessity for immediate and effective police responses to frontline calls.
Paddy Lillis, General Secretary of Usdaw, echoes these concerns, highlighting the broader implications of government policies and underfunding of the police.
He stresses the need for a specific law to protect workers from assault and abuse, reflecting the deep-seated fears among shopworkers about the rising tide of retail crime.
In response to the growing threat, Co-op has invested over £200 million in safety and security measures, including advanced surveillance and security personnel.
These measures are part of a broader strategy to safeguard employees and customers against the backdrop of increasing crime in retail spaces.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News