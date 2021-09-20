Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Sep 2021

Church in Flintshire could be converted into dental practice under new plans submitted to council

A church in Flintshire could be converted into a dental practice under new proposals which have been put forward.

Bryn Methodist Church in Alltami, near Buckley, has been closed for a number of years and is said to have been the first Primitive Methodist chapel to open in North Wales.

Plans have now been submitted to transform the property on Mold Road into a dentist and dental laboratory.

The owners of the business intend to use the laboratory to manufacture false teeth, while the dental practice would have two treatment rooms and a waiting room.

In documents entered with Flintshire Council, architects acting on their behalf said: “The application seeks full planning permission for the conversion and refurbishment of Bryn Methodist Church in Alltami into a dental laboratory and dentist.

“The church is currently not used or occupied; we understand it has not been used for a number of years.

“The proposals aim to bring new life into use a redundant building which has been vacant for several years.

“It is proposed to relocate the dental laboratory from a domestic dwelling and expand the business.

“The remaining half or the building will used for a new dentist, to facilitate the significant in the local area.”

The original chapel was built in 1838 after a summer camp was held at nearby Bryn y Baal two years earlier.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s planning website.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



