Children’s den damages Buckley protected woodland site

Police are urging parents in Buckley to be aware of where their children are playing after damage was reported at a protected woodland site.

Officers from North Wales Police’s South Flintshire team were alerted on Monday 19 May to ‘vandalism’ at the Lower Common in Buckley, where a den had been built by children within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

SSSIs are protected areas of special interest due to their unique wildlife, plant life or geological features. The Lower Common is one such area, valued for its natural habitat and ecological importance.

North Wales Police said the structure had been built in woodland within the SSSI and has caused damage to the area.

In a statement, the force said: “Do you know where your children are when they go out to play? We were made aware of vandalism having taken place at the Lower Common in Buckley, where a children’s den has been set up in the woodland of a Site of Special Scientific Interest.”

Police have liaised with Flintshire County Council and local ranger David Bryan, who will oversee the clean-up of the affected area. Patrols will now be carried out to help prevent further disruption.

A council spokesperson confirmed rangers would continue to monitor the area, ensuring that no further damage is caused to the sensitive environment.

Residents are being asked to remind children about the importance of respecting natural spaces, particularly those with special conservation status.