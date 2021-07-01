Children’s Commissioner for Wales calls for immediate end to mask wearing in class rooms and end to mass self isolation

The Children’s Commissioner for Wales has called for the immediate end for the need to wear face coverings in classrooms – despite the rising Covid cases in Flintshire schools.

Professor Sally Holland has also called for an end to mass isolation of pupils when suspected Covid cases are identified and replaced with a more targeted approach.

Hundreds of pupils in Flintshire are currently self-isolating following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Data released by Public Health Wales today show there were 62 positive Covid cases identified in Flintshire schools in the 6 days to June 30th, the highest in Wales.

Entire year groups are being forced to self isolate when cases or suspected cases are identified, the latest being at St David’s High School in Saltney where the whole of Year 10 was sent home this morning.

Wales’ education minister Jeremy Miles, outlined plans earlier this week to bring coronavirus safety measures in schools under local control next term.

The plans would aim to reduce the ‘disproportionate’ number of learners having to self-isolate but unions say the proposals are impractical.

Currently, all education settings in Wales follow national guidance in terms of face masks, social distancing, hygiene measures, the use of lateral flow tests and self-isolation for “bubbles”.

Prof Holland has written to the Welsh Government calling for an end to mask wearing in classrooms, end of mass self isolation and revised guidance for schools to be published this term.

She said the current restrictions faced by children and young people in schools and colleges are now “firmly out of sync with the relative freedoms being granted to the adult population.”

“As one example, adults in Wales can sit in a pub with friends from six households, without wearing a face covering, while most of our secondary pupils are required to wear face coverings all day, every day, whilst seated, despite known impacts on their learning.”

“We continue to see the ongoing impact of mass self-isolation requirements for young people in many schools and areas of Wales.”

“Despite the heroic efforts of schools across the country to support and educate their pupils, all children and young people have missed two full terms of face-to-face education even before any self-isolation periods are taken into account.”

“Isolation experiences compound this disadvantage and a fresh approach is urgently required.”

“On face coverings, these are continuing to impact on young people’s learning and educational experience.”

“The rules are out of kilter with requirements for groups of adults in social settings, and are causing anxiety for some current year 6 pupils as they try to imagine school life for them in September in a secondary setting.”

“This is despite limited evidence of the effectiveness of this as a control measure, and evidence that indicates that schools are not the driving force or catalyst behind community transmission. I think the time has now come to remove this policy.”

“Schools need to have the freedom to do what they do best; teaching and learning, support for learners and their well-being, and helping children and young people develop their wider life skills.

“I am aware that the Welsh Government has announced plans to bring in a fresh approach in September, which I welcome, but I have asked the Minister to provide the details of this before the summer break to provide reassurance and clarity for children, young people and school and college staff.

“I have asked the Welsh Government to: