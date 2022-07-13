Chicago Bears to bring coaching clinic to Deeside next week

One of the most successful professional American Football teams, The Chicago Bears will be hosting a free coaching session in Flintshire next week.

The NFL giants are bringing their Mini Monsters Clinics from the USA to Deeside Leisure Centre, for the first time on 18 and 19 July 2022.

Leveraging the heritage of the team’s “Monsters of the Midway” nickname, Mini Monsters Clinics, will provide free youth coaching for boys and girls between the ages of 7-12.

The 90-minute programme stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact American football drills.

Participation is for children and young people regardless of experience with American football or level of physical capability.

Chicago Bears alumnus Kaseem Sinceno, former tight end will be on-site to help lead the clinic at Deeside Leisure Centre, in addition to Bears Manager of Youth Football & Community Programs Gustavo Silva.

Commenting on the Mini Monsters Clinics coming to the UK for the first time, Silva said: “It is a great opportunity to spread the joy of American football with young boys and girls in Flintshire.”

“The popularity of Flag football is growing in the UK, and we are thrilled to bring Mini Monsters, with our unique take on skills and drills, to inspire more young people to enjoy the sport and adopt healthy physical habits for their future.”

The Bears are taking the Mini Monsters Clinics on an eight-stop tour from July 11th – 22th across the United Kingdom, which is now part of their International Home Marketing Area.

Since this season’s program launched in April in the United States, more than 4,500 kids have participated in the 90-minute outdoor clinics, a fantastic achievement in helping to encourage active physical habits for young people.

To confirm attendance contact yasmina@wearetheplaybook.com.