Thu 4th May 2023

Chester’s Grosvenor Park Park unveils Coronation tribute for King Charles III

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester’s Grosvenor Park is in full bloom this summer, as Cheshire West and Chester Council’s StreetCare team completed a stunning floral display celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and The Queen Consort. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s theme includes an impressive wicker sculpture of a crown, a Royal guard, and a spitfire plane. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Council’s Environmental Commissioning team collaborated with local artist Sarah Gallagher-Hayes, who runs Twigtwisters, to create the eye-catching sculptures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The colourful planting features Golden Marigolds in the largest bed and incorporates the Council’s Pollinator Strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Environmentally friendly plant varieties, such as Zinnia and Rudbeckia, replace less beneficial ones, resulting in a beautiful display that supports bees, butterflies, and other fauna. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The throne display, previously used for Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, will be transformed into a gold throne to mark this month’s coronation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors are encouraged to take photos and share them on social media using the hashtags #ParkRoyalty and #GrosvenorPark. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Public parks have long played a key role in celebrating and commemorating royal events since the Victorian Era. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Grosvenor Park, one of the finest and most complete examples of Victorian parks in the North West of England, serves as a fitting location for the Council’s royal tribute. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The captivating display honours the new King and Queen Consort while promoting environmental sustainability and fostering community engagement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

