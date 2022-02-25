Chester’s Eastgate clock ‘rewilded’ using augmented reality

Chester’s Eastgate clock is billed as the second most photographed clock in the country there is no doubt it deserves the accolade.

This month it has a digital enhancement using augmented reality, Re-designed by Nature will re-wild the iconic Eastgate Clock on your phone.

Watch plants and animals take back the landmark around them, transforming it into a rural idyll.

The gentle sights and sounds of nature counteract the sounds of the city. This poetic introduction to Chester Designed by Nature is voiced by Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Jack Hardiker is an award-winning interdisciplinary artist, designer and storyteller.

He works with both established and emergent artistic techniques to tell important stories in playful, memorable, and unexpected ways.

Whether presented on a website, in a virtual environment or in a physical space, Jack’s work empowers audiences with the agency to affect outcomes.

Download the app here:

Augmented reality (AR) is an enhanced version of the real physical world accessed through smartphones, tablets and AR glasses. ‘Re-designed by Nature’ is an experimental site-specific AR installation that uses cutting edge technology.

Instructions:

1. Download the app (newer phones and tablets are recommended).

2. Walk east down Eastgate Street towards the clock. As you get close (Near The Chester Grovesnor Hotel and HSBC bank) launch the experience on the app.

3. Point your device camera at the Eastgate clock and move it around slightly (you may need to accept new camera settings). This will begin a 90 second AR experience.

For best results, wear headphones and make sure your volume is up. If nothing happens when you point your device at the clock, please change positions and move your phone around until the app senses the clock. The start of the piece is quite subtle, but you should hear the sound. AR doesn’t work well in the rain.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not stand in the road. Adult supervision is recommended.