Chester Zoo set to branch out with new retail outlet at Chester Market

Chester Zoo is spreading its wings by launching its first retail outlet outside of its Upton base, set to open at Chester Market, subject to contract. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This 510 sq. ft. stall is strategically located near the main entrance, ensuring that it will be a prominent feature of the market. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors will be offered a vast range of Chester Zoo gift items, including the chance to adopt animals and enjoy unique wildlife experiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Importantly, all sales will directly support the zoo’s mission to foster a future where nature can survive and thrive. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Established in 1931, Chester Zoo has grown to become one of the world’s leading conservation charities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It attracts around two million visitors each year and has been at the forefront of global efforts to protect endangered wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester’s Cabinet Member Councillor Nathan Pardoe, expressed his delight about the zoo’s decision to set up shop in the market. “We are thrilled to welcome Chester Zoo to the market, and as one of Chester’s most famous attractions and a worldwide conservation leader; we are honoured that they have chosen to launch their first external retail outlet in the market,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing Cllr Pardoe’s enthusiasm, Suzanne Keyse, Retail General Manager at Chester Zoo, highlighted the zoo’s eagerness to join the bustling community of market traders. “We’re really looking forward to offering our unique range of merchandise and gifts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Just as with our main gift shops at the zoo, all funds generated by the stall will contribute directly to our charitable mission to prevent extinction, supporting vital conservation efforts here in the UK and all around the world,” she stated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

