Posted: Wed 28th Sep 2022

Chester Zoo launching interactive Halloween-themed trail for first time

Chester Zoo is launching a new interactive Halloween trail this October.

Free ‘Luna’s Lost Spell Halloween Trail’ is set to take place at Chester Zoo from 1 – 31 October.

Visitors will encounter the Komodo Dragon, Gaboon Viper, Poison Dart Frogs, Blue Komodo Viper, Tarantula and the upside-down Jellyfish along the indoor trail.

Guests are encouraged to visit six animal stations to learn spellbinding facts about hair-raising species whilst collecting letters to form a word. Once visitors uncover the magic word, they’ll be rewarded with a sweet treat.

Using augmented reality, guests can scan a QR code with their phone to reveal each letter with a fun, interactive experience then stamp the letters onto a postcard.

Gemma Bamford, Chester Zoo’s Admissions & Membership Manager, said: “We’re so excited to launch our very own Halloween themed trail around the zoo this October.”

 

“As well as learning cool facts about animals around six locations in the zoo, guests can collect a letter at each area that spells out a secret word.”

“Once visitors uncover ‘Luna’s lost spell’ they can head to the apothecary at the zoo entrance for a sweet treat.”

 “Halloween is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the unknown species Chester Zoo is home too, inspiring visitors to care for our cause of preventing extinction of not only the renowned species like elephants, giraffes and rhinos, but the more unusual and extraordinary animals that may just shock, surprise or spook you!”

The trail is free to all visitors who purchase admission tickets and will take around two hours to complete.

The theme of the trail is linked to the BIAZA Vital Venom and Practical Poisons campaign which aims to raise awareness of the ‘cool, perhaps creepy, but crucial creatures venomous and poisonous’.

During October, Chester Zoo is running a Halloween-themed bus tour where guests are driven to each of the six locations on the trail before the zoo opens, as well as stopping off a Fruit Bat Forest to see the bats in the light before the lights go down.

Find out more at www.chesterzoo.org/lunas-lost-spell

