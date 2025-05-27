Chester: Solar panel upgrade boosts Storyhouse’s green power

Chester’s Storyhouse has completed the installation of 209 new solar panels on its roof, tripling its solar energy capacity in a major step towards environmental sustainability.

The project was funded in part through the Theatres Trust’s Theatre Improvement Scheme, delivered in partnership with the Wolfson Foundation, and Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Climate Emergency Fund.

The new panels will reduce the cultural venue’s carbon emissions by over 48,000kg of CO2 annually. The upgrade also promises greater self-sufficiency in power generation and long-term energy cost savings.

Storyhouse, which serves as a warm hub for Chester residents, says these improvements are vital in maintaining an energy-efficient and welcoming space for the community.

Annabel Turpin, CEO at Storyhouse, said:

“This is one of those projects that isn’t always visible to the public but makes a huge difference behind the scenes. These new panels mean we can cut our carbon footprint and our energy bills at the same time – which is good news for the planet and for keeping Storyhouse open, warm, and welcoming for everyone. A huge thank you to everyone who’s worked so hard to get them installed, including our staff, our partner DomElec and Cheshire West & Chester Council colleagues.”

Matt Quinton from DomElec Electrical & Solar, which led the installation, said:

“Bringing solar to the Storyhouse, such an iconic building in Chester, was a dream come true for Domelec. The journey from the proposal to installation was the realisation of a shared vision. It’s felt a very collaborative effort and what is a technically challenging project; a large solar installation in the centre of a busy city on top of an extremely active building brought its challenges, but I’m glad to say it’s all gone brilliantly. It’s not just about cutting energy costs, it’s about sustainability taking centre stage and now the sun powers the spotlight and we’ve been honoured to be involved!”

Councillor Louise Gittins from Cheshire West and Chester Council said:

“Supporting Storyhouse through our Climate Emergency Fund, backed by the Shared Prosperity Fund, is a powerful example of how we can invest in our cultural institutions while tackling climate change. Installing solar panels at this much-loved cultural space not only reduces carbon emissions but also helps secure a more sustainable future for our community organisations.”

The Theatres Trust contributed £20,000 to the project, while over £25,000 came from the council’s Climate Emergency Fund. Storyhouse provided the remaining investment through its own funding as part of an invest-to-save initiative.

This installation is part of a wider sustainability effort at Storyhouse, which includes waste reduction, environmentally conscious programming, and public engagement with climate-related topics.