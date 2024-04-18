Chester Racecourse announces exciting collaboration with Artezzan for summer music weekend

Chester Racecourse is to collaborate with Artezzan Restaurant & Bar for an exciting raceday takeover of The White Horse in July.

The multi award-winning city centre restaurant is to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the world’s oldest racecourse on Friday 12th and Saturday 13th July, as part of a Summer Music Weekend.

Adding flavour to a line-up that features an Ibiza Classics Evening and feel-good funky beats at Soul Sunset Racing, Artezzan will offer a unique Mediterranean-inspired dining experience in the racecourse’s popular hospitality facility.

Guests will be able to rekindle memories of visits to golden beaches and sun-soaked terraces while indulging in dishes synonymous with the Mediterranean way of life, served in a modern, fresh, feel-good way.

Those attending the Ibiza Classics Evening will be entertained by Ibiza in Symphony, a 10-piece live orchestra after racing, while one of the UK’s foremost Funk and Soul DJs, Craig Charles, will take to the decks after the races at Soul Sunset Racing.

Rupert Worden, Group Catering Director at Chester Race Company, said:

“We’re excited to be working in collaboration with Artezzan on this raceday takeover of The White Horse.

“Artezzan is renowned for taking guests on a journey through the Mediterranean and allowing them to indulge in the taste and flavours that make the cuisine so unique.

“Given the theming of our Summer Music Weekend, we’re delighted that the Artezzan team will be bringing that authentic Mediterranean dining experience to the racecourse for what is set to be an unmissable occasion.”

Jim Dorrington, Operations Director at Artezzan Restaurant & Bar, said:

“We couldn’t be happier to be working with such an iconic venue like the racecourse. Being a part of the Chester community is at the core of everything we do at Artezzan so we couldn’t think of a better collaboration for us.

“Our wonderful chefs have created a bespoke menu that perfectly combines the flavours of summer with our usual authentic, Mediterranean offering and we can’t wait for guests to experience it for the first time.”

For further information about the Summer Music Weekend at Chester Racecourse and to book hospitality in The White Horse, please visit www.chester-races.com