Chester Pride returns to the city this weekend for the first time since 2019

Chester Pride returns to the city this weekend for the first time since 2019 when the poignant event will also be celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The city streets will be welcoming what promises to be two fun, free, friendly events on 13 and 14 August.

Saturday is the Main Event at Castle Square with a parade through the streets of Chester starting at noon followed by the main stage event with a line-up of local and national acts.

The event will also have a Just Ask Health and Wellbeing Zone, a glitter lounge cabaret tent for 18s and over, a chillout zone for families and older adults.

On Sunday, a Family Day will take place on the lower car park at Castle Square with a focus on celebrating children and young people. For more information visit www.chesterpride.co.uk

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “At Cheshire West and Chester Council we believe that we all have a part to play in creating a world where everyone can be themselves.”

“The Council has played a part in Chester Pride since its first ever event and it is wonderful that we are all able to take part once again after COVID-19 prevented it from taking place in person.”

“Pride increased visibility of our local LGBT+ community over the decade and, this year, all are welcome to be a part of the 10th year anniversary celebration.”

Visitors to Chester are encouraged to use the park and ride services in the city.

