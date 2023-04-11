Chester Market set to reopen later this week after suspected gas explosion last month
Chester Market is set to reopen its doors on Thursday following its temporary closure .
The market has been closed since March 29th following a suspected gas explosion in a neighbouring restaurant unit.
The explosion caused severe burns to three contractors who were working in the Turtle Bay restaurant unit next door.
The Health and Safety Executive are currently investigating the incident, and the delay in reopening the market has been due to the necessary demolition works to a party wall and the erection of safety hoarding around the affected area.
Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed the re opening in statement.
The local authority said, “Chester Market will re-open on Thursday 13 April at 8am.”
“The temporary closure followed a serious incident on Wednesday 29 March in one of the adjoining units, where gas works were being carried out.”
“The delay in reopening the market has been due to necessary demolition works to a party wall and the erection of safety hoarding around the affected area. The market has now been declared fully safe to be used by the public.”
“The Market traders have been informed about the activities in the building daily and are back in the building today (Tuesday 11 April) to start preparations for re-opening.”
The reopening of Chester Market will be a huge relief for traders, who have been affected by the temporary closure.
The council has encouraged the public to come along and support the Chester Market traders.
