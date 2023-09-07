Chester FC condemns “appalling” Lucy Letby chant heard during Hereford match
Chester Football Club have condemned fans who chanted about child killer Lucy Letby.
According to the BBC, during Chester’s 2-1 defeat to Hereford in the National North League game at the Deva Stadium, some fans taunted away supporters with chants referencing Letby’s Hereford origins.
Letby, 33, received a whole-life sentence last month. She was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The BBC reported that Vice Chairman Jim Green said: “Chester FC condemns the appalling chant heard during our match with Hereford.
“We are ashamed to be associated with anyone responsible for the chant and will be reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved and take the appropriate action.
“It is reprehensible behaviour and demonstrates a deeply concerning lack of compassion, understanding and decency.”
He said the impact of Letby’s “horrifying crimes” continued to be felt throughout the Chester community.
“The collective thoughts of the football club, our staff and supporters remain with the families and loved ones of the babies,” he added.
Last month the CPS said fans risk bans from football matches, including next year’s Men’s European Championships, if they engage in tragedy-related abuse.
The CPS updated its guidelines on football-related offences emphasising that such abuse can be prosecuted as a public order offence.
The new guidance aids prosecutors in applying for Football Banning Orders, which can prevent fans from attending matches and impose other restrictions, like travel bans during tournaments.
