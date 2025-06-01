Chester care village shortlisted for top dementia awards

Chester-based dementia specialist Belong has received five finalist nominations at the Dementia Care Awards 2025, recognising its work supporting people living with dementia, their families, and the wider community.

The not-for-profit care village on City Road has been shortlisted in several categories, including recognition for intergenerational activities, volunteer initiatives and specialist nursing support.

One of the nominations is for The Nursery in Belong Chester, in the Intergenerational Activity Award category.

The project, titled Artist in Focus, brings together residents, children, families and community members in a six-week series of creative health workshops.

Each session focuses on a different artist, exploring cultural themes through a mix of sculpture, digital art, textiles, music, and even food. The workshops culminate in public exhibitions showcasing participants’ work.

Also on the shortlist is the Sankofa Songsters intergenerational choir, nominated for The Inspiring Volunteer Award. Founded by residents and volunteers, the singing group has grown to include 14 care settings across Cheshire West and Chester, along with local schools and nurseries.

The award recognises the dedication of its founding volunteers who continue to run the weekly sessions.

Belong Admiral Nurses, Bridget Lawler and Caroline Clifton, have been named finalists for the Admiral Nurse Award, which celebrates those making a real-world difference through dementia support in partnership with Dementia UK.

The pair have been recognised for their role in creating B’s Memory Café – a monthly community drop-in event offering conversation, activities and respite.

Meanwhile, Belong’s head of care quality and dementia, Caroline Baker, is in the running for the Dementia Trainer and Workforce Development Award, which celebrates leadership in dementia training and staff development.

General manager Caroline Ray said: “We’re really pleased to receive Dementia Care Awards nominations. It’s always encouraging to hear how our work helps so many people and to be recognised at national level is a fantastic achievement.”

In the lead-up to the summer awards ceremony, Belong Chester has also been marking Dementia Action Week by hosting open days, offering personal tours of its village facilities and highlighting the importance of early diagnosis.

Visitors have been welcomed to explore the village’s bistro, hair salon and specialist gym, and to meet with staff to learn more about dementia care support available in Chester.