Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs team announce passing of PD Nitro

In a sad announcement, the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs team shared the news of PD Nitro's passing.

The revered general-purpose police dog served with honour and distinction, becoming a cherished member of the law enforcement community.

PD Nitro, known for his robust presence and effectiveness in duty, also displayed a softer side to those close to him.

His retirement years were spent in the loving care of his handler and family, where he continued to be a source of joy and companionship.

Posting on the team's Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "It's with a heavy heart we share with you the passing of retired PD Nitro."

"Nitro was a force to be reckoned with and always made his presence felt.. but when he wasn't working he liked to show his softer side to those around him."

"He had a happy retirement with his handler & loving family and will be dearly missed. Thank you for your service Nitro."

General-purpose dogs like Nitro are trained to tackle various tasks, including searching for missing individuals, tracking suspects, and recovering evidence.

Breeds commonly used for these roles include German Shepherds, Dutch Herders, and Malinois, known for their intelligence, strength, and versatility.

Nitro's work had a tangible impact, contributing to saving lives and ensuring justice.

His presence often acted as a deterrent to crime and provided protection to his handler and team in high-risk situations.

The Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs team typically includes handlers who work with both a general-purpose dog and a specialist breed, such as a Labrador or Springer Spaniel, each trained for specific tasks.

The alliance between handler and canine is built on trust, respect, and a deep bond, as exemplified by the relationship between PD Nitro and his handler.

