Celebrations as Wrexham Glyndwr achieves rapid rise in The Guardian’s University Guide league table rankings

Staff and students at Wrexham Glyndwr are celebrating the university’s climb of more than 40 places up The Guardian University Guide league table.

The national newspaper has just published its annual University Guide for 2022 which sees Wrexham Glyndwr rise an incredible 41 places, from 107th overall in the UK last year, to 66th this year.

Glyndwr scored highly for satisfaction with teaching and feedback, achieving an overall score of 65.3

In compiling the Guide, universities are measured across nine categories ranging from good teaching to job prospects for students. This year the Guide has added the 2020 and 2021 survey results together to reflect the universities pandemic response and their performance in a normal year.

The huge rise in The Guardian’s rankings tops what has been a fantastic summer for Wrexham Glyndwr which saw the University ranked highest in the UK for Adult Nursing for overall student satisfaction in this year’s National Student Survey (NSS).

The University was also successful in gaining a Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) tender to launch an exciting raft of new Nursing and Allied Health Practitioner courses.

Wrexham Glyndwr Vice-Chancellor Professor Maria Hinfelaar has congratulated everyone at the University for helping achieve this latest ranking and mark of progress.

She said: “The key driver behind this spectacular improvement is the recent National Student Survey where we outperformed sector averages on the three NSS metrics which feature in the methodology used by The Guardian: ‘overall satisfaction’, ‘the teaching on my course’ and ‘assessment and feedback’.

“This is a fantastic achievement and all our academic and professional staff, along with the Students’ Union, deserve massive credit for this result.”

The Guardian University Guide 2022 can be viewed at https://www.theguardian.com/education/ng-interactive/2021/sep/11/the-best-uk-universities-2022-rankings

To find out more about Wrexham Glyndwr University, visit https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/