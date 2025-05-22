Cavendish picks up top titles at national awards shows

A long-standing estate and lettings agency with offices in Mold, Chester and Ruthin is celebrating a series of national award wins recognising its customer service and professional standards.

Cavendish, which has operated across North Wales and Cheshire for over 30 years, has been recognised with a series of national honours at the British Property Awards and ESTAS Customer Service Awards.

The company secured three British Property Award (BPA) Gold Awards, including Regional Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Wales, Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Chester, and Gold Winner Lettings Agent in Denbighshire. It also received a Bronze Award in Cheshire.

Cavendish also achieved a trio of wins at the ESTAS awards. These were based on verified customer reviews from clients who completed property transactions within the past year. Awards were given to its sales teams serving the CH1 (Chester) and LL15 (Ruthin) postcodes, and to its lettings team for the CH7 (Mold) area.

Nicola Blake, Operations Director at Cavendish, said: “These awards recognise the achievements of estate and lettings agents across the UK and are a tribute to the commitment and dedication of the Cavendish team across Cheshire and North Wales.

“What sets the ESTAS apart is that the winners are determined purely by verified customer reviews, rather than industry panels or judges and are based entirely on feedback from real clients who have completed a transaction in the past year. They’re highly respected because of their transparency and focus on genuine customer experience.”

The company was originally founded in 1993 by Julian Adams and his then business partner Robert Ikin. Today, Cavendish employs over 30 staff across its three offices and manages around 650 rental properties, with over 400 homes currently listed for sale.

David Adams, who succeeded his father Julian as Managing Director in 2022, also serves as this year’s Chairman of the Association of Property Professionals.

He said: “I am delighted that the team have been honoured by the British Property Awards and the ESTAS. Property is in our blood and we pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our clients, whether it is someone looking to sell or buy a home, rent a property or a landlord seeking to build a successful and profitable property portfolio.”

The British Property Awards judging panel said: “Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.”