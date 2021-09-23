Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 23rd Sep 2021

Flintshire care home is set to more than double in size after being given go-ahead to add further 26 rooms

A Flintshire care home that provides much-needed accommodation for elderly people suffering from mental health issues is set to more than double in size.

An application to create extra space at Allerton Lodge Care Home in Brynford, near Holywell, which currently has 18 bedrooms, has been approved by planners.

Owners Deencare Ltd plans to add a two-storey extension with 26 new bedrooms taking the total to 43, although one existing bedroom would need to be removed.

A planning agent acting on the behalf of the owners said the additional rooms were needed to meet the demand for mental health care in the area.

In a statement accompanying the application, Kevin Shone said: “This is a full planning application for a two-storey 26 bedroom and lounge extension to an existing established care home.

“The proposed extension is to provide full nursing care facilities for elderly mental infirm residents.

“It will provide much-needed accommodation in North Wales where currently there is a considerable lack of such facilities and care.

“As one existing bedroom is lost by extending the net gain is 25 bedrooms.

“The application demonstrates that the principles of good design have been met and that all policy considerations have been fully reviewed and addressed.”

The plans will also see the number of spaces within the home’s car park increase from 18 to 25.

It is expected that ten staff members will be working there at any one time once the extension is completed, with the possibility of new jobs being created.

There will be no changes to the existing access point from Brynford Road as part of the plans.

The planning application was approved by a Flintshire council delegated officer on Wednesday.



