Posted: Fri 29th Apr 2022

Updated: Fri 29th Apr

Car hits statue outside Chester Town Hall

Police say they have been dealing with a collision near Chester Town Hall “where a car has collided with a statue.”

A silver Honda has driven through metal barriers and hit the 5metre high ‘Celebration of Chester’ sculpture outside the town hall.

Chester Police have moved to reassure people it was not “terrorism related.”

Fortunately there are no reports of any serious injuries.

In a post on social media, Chester Police said: “We’re currently dealing with a collision near Chester Town Hall where a car has collided with a statue.”

“We would like to reassure people this it is not terrorism related and there are no reports of any serious injuries.”

The collision which happened just before 11.30am (Friday, April 29) has badly damaged the car and large stones from the base of the sculpture have been damaged and dislodged.



