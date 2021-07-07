Can an “un-road worthy shed” of a Seat Leon outrun a Police BMW 330 around Garden City?….. Nope

A driver is off to court and his car will be crushed following a ‘short pursuit’ around Garden City earlier this evening.

Police said the driver of an “un-road worthy shed of a (Seat) Leon” tried to outrun officers from North Wales Police (NWP) Intercept Team who were in their “pristine” BMW 330.

The driver allegedly failed a roadside drugs test after officers smelt cannabis in the car.

He also had no driving licence police said.

Commenting on the NWP Intercept Team Facebook page, a force spokesperson said: “Oooops… didn’t get away this time did you.”

“This is the moment the driver of the black Seat Leon was given his rights after he took our officers on a short pursuit around Garden City.’

“He must’ve thought his un-road worthy shed of a Leon could outrun our pristine 330…. Wrong!”

“There was a right stink in the car so it was no shock when he tested positive for cannabis.”

“We’d say hopefully he’ll lose his license at court but guess what… he didn’t have one anyway.”