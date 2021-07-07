Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Jul 2021

Can an “un-road worthy shed” of a Seat Leon outrun a Police BMW 330 around Garden City?….. Nope

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A driver is off to court and his car will be crushed following a ‘short pursuit’ around Garden City earlier this evening.

Police said the driver of an “un-road worthy shed of a (Seat) Leon” tried to outrun officers from North Wales Police (NWP) Intercept Team who were in their “pristine” BMW 330.

The driver allegedly failed a roadside drugs test after officers smelt cannabis in the car.

He also had no driving licence police said.

Commenting on the NWP Intercept Team Facebook page, a force spokesperson said: “Oooops… didn’t get away this time did you.”

“This is the moment the driver of the black Seat Leon was given his rights after he took our officers on a short pursuit around Garden City.’

“He must’ve thought his un-road worthy shed of a Leon could outrun our pristine 330…. Wrong!”

“There was a right stink in the car so it was no shock when he tested positive for cannabis.”

“We’d say hopefully he’ll lose his license at court but guess what… he didn’t have one anyway.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police appeal for helping tracing missing Flint man

News

Jack Sargeant questions Health Minister on access to GP’s in Queensferry and Connah’s Quay

News

Police ‘concerned for the welfare’ of mother and daughter from North Wales

News

Looking for work in the hospitality sector? St David’s Hotel in Ewloe is holding a ‘meet and greet’ event

News

Enforcement action set to return in Flintshire for those who leave extra bags of waste out with the wheelie bin

News

Police sergeant whose mum was murdered by partner backs domestic abuse training campaign for frontline officers

News

Calls for increase in truck rest stops in North Wales to address lorry driver shortage

News

NHS COVID-19 vaccine passport scam sent to holidaymakers

News

Critically endangered orangutan born at Chester Zoo

News





Read 413,762 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn