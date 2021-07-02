Call to Arms: Deeside Mass Vaccination centre open for walk-ins at the weekend

Deeside Mass Vaccination centre will be open for people to walk in with no appointment from Saturday as the Health Minister makes a call to all adults to get their jab.

So far, 75% of people aged under-50 in Wales have had their first dose.

All over 18s can attend the Deeside Leisure Centre vaccination centre to get their first dose of the Covid vaccine without needing an appointment, and young adults in particular are being encouraged to take up this offer.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said:

“All adults in Wales should have now had an offer of the vaccine, but we know that in some cases people may have had to cancel or miss their appointments. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccine, particularly younger adults who have other demands on their time.

“In Wales we have a “no one left behind” policy and making walk-in appointments available is another way in which we can ensure all adults have access to a vaccination at a time and place convenient for them.

“The vaccine remains the best way we can protect ourselves and we need everyone to keep saying yes to the vaccine and to remember that one dose isn’t enough. We all need two doses to complete the course and to have the best chance of reducing our risk of serious illness. Please take the opportunity for a vaccination to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to keep Wales safe.”

Tracy Meredith, Head of Operations Testing and Mass Immunisation, said:

“We’re working really hard across vaccination centres in Wales to make getting the jab as quick and convenient for people as possible, and we want to thank everyone who has done their bit and come forward to get their vaccine. Ask your friends and family if they have been vaccinated and please encourage them to come along.

“It’s a great opportunity to drop in this weekend, get your vaccine and be protected.”