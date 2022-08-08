Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 8th Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 8th Aug

Busy Sunday for Flint Coastguard rescue team who dealt with three incidents during afternoon

It was a busy Sunday for Flint’s volunteer Coastguard rescue team who responded to three incidents during the course of the afternoon.

The first call in just before 1.50pm with a request to assist Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team with a medical incident on the prom in Prestatyn.

“Also working with RNLI Lifeguards North Wales the casualty was stabilised and handed over to Welsh Ambulance service.” A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said.

“Whilst travelling back to the station, we were diverted to reports on a person cut off by the tide in the vicinity of Dee Sailing Club, Thurstaston.”

“On scene with our colleagues from Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, it was confirmed that person had made it safely back ashore and was no longer in danger. Team stood down.” Flint Coastguard said.

The team were scrambled for a third time on Sunday after three people were pulled from the sea in Prestatyn.

Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team paged again to proceed back to Prestatyn after 3 person’s had been pulled from the sea with 1 sustaining injuries.”

“On scene and working with Rhyl CRT, RNLI Rhyl and Rnli lifeguards, the casualty was treated, packaged and transferred to an awaiting ambulance on shore.”

“We would like to wish both casualties from the above incidents a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson from RNLI Rhyl said volunteers were paged at 4.45pm on Sunday.

“The incident was reported by the rescue co-ordinating centre at Holyhead, as a person with a broken ankle on the beach by the Nova Centre.”

“Both of the RNLI lifeboats at Rhyl were launched so that Prestatyn RNLI lifeguards could be assisted by the crews, together with the crew being able to administer pain-relieving Entonox until the ambulance arrived.”

“The air ambulance was also tasked from Caernarvon, as it turned out that the casualty was a male who had gone in the sea to assist two children in difficulty, but had sustained fractures to both ankles.”

“There was a possibility of the other two casualties requiring treatment.”

“The lifeboats arrived on scene, and together with the coastguards and lifeguards, made the casualty as safe as possible.”

“Soon after, the ambulance arrived, and the casualty was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, together with one of the others who had ingested a lot of salt water.”

“The rescue services were then released and returned to station.”

Coxswain Martin Jones of Rhyl lifeboat added: “Once again, this was an operation successfully carried out by multiple agencies, to ensure the safety of the casualties.”

“We hope the patients have a full recovery from their ordeal.”

“The incident proved the valuable asset of having lifeguards at the beach to speed up any rescues.”

