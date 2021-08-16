Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 16th Aug 2021

No trains running on Wrexham to Bidston line until next week due to engineering work

Rail track renewal work got underway over the weekend on sections of the Wrexham to Bidston line.

Network Rail has teams working 24 hours a day at six separate sites including in the Deeside area.

No trains are running on the line between Saturday, 14 August to Sunday 22 August.

During that time buses will replace the hourly train service however the bus service will take twice as long to travel the length of the route.

On Fridsay spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Tonight sees start of 9 days of track renewal work in North Wales.”

“Our teams will be working 24/7 at 6 sites in Deeside & Gwersyllt area.”

“Line between Wrexham and Bidston will be closed until 23 Aug with TfW (Transport for Wales) providing bus service.

“We apologise for the disruption caused.”



