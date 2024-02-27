Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Feb 2024

Burglary, fraud, and theft lands Deeside man with six and a half year jail sentence

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for six and a half years for offences including burglary, fraud and theft.

Nicholas Wilcock, of Bethel Place, Connah’s Quay, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, February 27th, charged with theft from a shop, burglary and fraud offences.

In June 2023, Wilcock trespassed and stole stock from a business storage unit.

Then, in July and August, Wilcock was involved in four shoplifting incidents over a period of five days, with items totalling over £500.

In August and September, he trespassed and committed burglary on three occasions in the Ewloe and Connah’s Quay area, stealing items including power tools, cash and bank cards worth over £700.

On the same day, Wilcock committed fraud by attempting to use the stolen bank cards at a nearby newsagents. Police attended the shop and found him there with the stolen bank cards.

District Inspector Wes Williams said: “Wilcock is a persistent offender who has caused significant distress on the communities of North Flintshire, with many people being impacted by his actions over the years.

“I am pleased with today’s result and hope this reassures the community that burglary and theft will not be tolerated.

“Burglaries remain low in our area, and we continue to prevent these types of crimes via our We Don’t Buy Crime initiative and feedback from our communities via the community alert system.

“I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support and assistance. I continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Former directors of Flip Out Chester fined after 270 injured
  • Airbus Broughton: MoD opens up ‘Invitation to Negotiate’ phase for new military helicopter
  • Flintshire hit by spree of Mercedes van thefts, charity suffers major setback

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Former directors of Flip Out Chester fined after 270 injured

    News

    Airbus Broughton: MoD opens up ‘Invitation to Negotiate’ phase for new military helicopter

    News

    Flintshire hit by spree of Mercedes van thefts, charity suffers major setback

    News

    Delays of around 30 minutes on A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks

    News

    Clwydian Range: Call for volunteers to help protect endangered Curlews this season

    News

    Flintshire winners announced of £50k fund for North Wales community projects

    News

    Flintshire students graduate from Children’s University programme

    News

    Buckley family lacing up their running shoes to take on the MBNA Chester 10k for Hope House

    News

    Consultants sought for North-East Wales National Park plan

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn