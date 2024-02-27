Burglary, fraud, and theft lands Deeside man with six and a half year jail sentence

A 47-year-old man has been jailed for six and a half years for offences including burglary, fraud and theft.

Nicholas Wilcock, of Bethel Place, Connah’s Quay, appeared at Mold Crown Court today, February 27th, charged with theft from a shop, burglary and fraud offences.

In June 2023, Wilcock trespassed and stole stock from a business storage unit.

Then, in July and August, Wilcock was involved in four shoplifting incidents over a period of five days, with items totalling over £500.

In August and September, he trespassed and committed burglary on three occasions in the Ewloe and Connah’s Quay area, stealing items including power tools, cash and bank cards worth over £700.

On the same day, Wilcock committed fraud by attempting to use the stolen bank cards at a nearby newsagents. Police attended the shop and found him there with the stolen bank cards.

District Inspector Wes Williams said: “Wilcock is a persistent offender who has caused significant distress on the communities of North Flintshire, with many people being impacted by his actions over the years.

“I am pleased with today’s result and hope this reassures the community that burglary and theft will not be tolerated.

“Burglaries remain low in our area, and we continue to prevent these types of crimes via our We Don’t Buy Crime initiative and feedback from our communities via the community alert system.

“I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing support and assistance. I continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

