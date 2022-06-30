Buckley: Plans to demolish former police station and replace with apartment block look set for approval

Plans to demolish a former Flintshire police station and replace it with a new apartment block have been recommended for approval.

Buckley’s police station closed its doors in October 2017 after officers have relocated to a new purpose-built facility at the town’s fire station.

The building was later put up for sale and plans were initially submitted in 2020 to knock it down and replace it with a block of nine apartments.

Tier Consult Ltd submitted proposals to build a block of nine 1 and 2 bedroomed apartments to “contribute to a mixed and socially inclusive community.”

Given the number of apartments, there was no requirement for the provision of affordable housing as part of the development.

The site is located on the North side of Mold Road in the heart of Buckley town centre and surrounded by a mixture of retail, public, and residential buildings.

The land currently consists of a detached two-storey building formally occupied as a Police Station and some smaller outbuildings.

Four objections to the plans were submitted amid concerns the block will overlook adjacent dwellings and that the development will see the loss of an iconic building.

Concerns were also raised about insufficient amenities and local facilities to support further residential development.

Some of the main issues the planning authority has considered for the application include the impact on a nearby listed building, impacts on the character and appearance of the area as well as access and parking.

According to documents submitted to Flintshire Council, the new development would see the existing access off Mold Road improved to provide pedestrian and vehicle access to the residential development.

The site is located adjacent to the Buckley Town Council Offices and Library, which is a Grade II listed building.

The proposed new building would be set back at the rear of the site with the front utilised for car parking.

“The set back from Mold Road opens up the entire frontage of the site resulting in the listed asset becoming more visible from Mold Road, particularly when approaching from the west.” A report by the local authority’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow states.

“Given the proximity of the site to a Grade II listed building, the location and design of the building should be carefully considered to protect the setting of the listed building and comply with policy and planning guidance.”

“In conclusion, as the principle of residential development is acceptable at this location, and the details of those matters for consideration as part of this outline application are broadly compliant with the applicable policies and guidance, the application is recommended for conditional permission.”

Conditions include the existing access from Argoed Road being permanently closed prior to the first occupation of any apartment and facilities for parking and turning of vehicles provided and retained at all times within the site.

The proposals will be considered by planning committee members at a meeting on Wednesday, July 6.