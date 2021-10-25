Buckley: Appeal for witnesses following collision between car and pedestrian

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision between car and a pedestrian in Buckley during the early hours of this morning, Monday 25th October.

The incident happened on Princess Avenue at around 2.30am, it’s alleged the pedestrian then went on to “assault the occupants of the car” according to police.

A spokesperson for the South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team said:

“We are appealing for witnesses following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Princess Avenue, Mold shortly before 2.30am this morning (25th October 2021).”

“It is reported the pedestrian, a man, was then assaulted by the occupants of the car – a dark blue or grey coloured Vauxhall Corsa.”

“We understand another vehicle was travelling down Princess Avenue at 2.20 am, whose occupants may have witnessed the incident or seen the Vauxhall Corsa.”

Anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV covering the area is urged to contact police by calling 101 or use the online WebChat quoting reference Z156299.