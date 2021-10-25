Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 25th Oct 2021

Updated: Mon 25th Oct

Buckley: Appeal for witnesses following collision between car and pedestrian

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision between car and a pedestrian in Buckley during the early hours of this morning, Monday 25th October.

The incident happened on Princess Avenue at around 2.30am, it’s alleged the pedestrian then went on to “assault the occupants of the car” according to police.

A spokesperson for the South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team said:

“We are appealing for witnesses following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Princess Avenue, Mold shortly before 2.30am this morning (25th October 2021).”

“It is reported the pedestrian, a man, was then assaulted by the occupants of the car – a dark blue or grey coloured Vauxhall Corsa.”

“We understand another vehicle was travelling down Princess Avenue at 2.20 am, whose occupants may have witnessed the incident or seen the Vauxhall Corsa.”

Anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV covering the area is urged to contact police by calling 101 or use the online WebChat quoting reference Z156299.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Retrospective plans for Traveller site in Caergwrle backed for approval

News

Petrol hits new record high of 142.94p – the cheapest and most most expensive locally

News

Cheshire College students showcase skills at T Level launch events

News

Historic Flintshire boxing club packs a big punch with cash seized from criminals

News

Extending the use of Covid passports in Wales will be considered as part of latest three week review

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

Large section of culvert to be cleared as part of ongoing flood resilience works in Sandycroft

News

Flintshire based Search and Rescue team launch urgent appeal to raise funds for new Incident Control Vehicle

News

Fund aimed at supporting disabled candidates in next years council elections launched in Wales

News





Read 336,367 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn