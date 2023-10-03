Broughton Shopping Park announces host of retail jobs ahead of festive season
Looking for a job in retail? Several stores at Broughton Shopping Park have announced openings for both full-time and part-time roles.
A range of opportunities await prospective candidates. These span from permanent roles to short-term positions for the busy festive season.
Major retailers, such as Boots and The Body Shop, are among those seeking candidates for permanent positions.
Other retailers, like Card Factory and Primark, offer temporary roles for the upcoming festive season.
Positions available include retail assistants, beauty specialists, and assistant manager roles. This reflects the varied needs of the park’s retailers.
Alan Pruden-Barker, the centre manager at Broughton, said:
“We’re pleased to be able to offer a wide range of roles here at Broughton, especially as the festive period approaches.”
“I would encourage anybody who is looking for a new opportunity to take advantage of the chance to join one of our teams,” he said.
Here’s a brief look at some of the roles currently on offer:
Primark
Primark is searching for Retail Assistants to cover various hours from weekend only to full-time.
Roles are from October to 9th January, with the opportunity of retention into the New Year.
Boots
Boots are looking for a Beauty Specialist to join them permanently in either a full or part time role. This role is an immediate start, working across all days of the week.
The beauty retailer is also seeking an Assistant Manager to join the team on a permanent basis with an immediate start.
Further roles also include both full and part-time Christmas temps to cover the festive period beginning in October.
Those interested can apply here for the Beauty Specialist role or here for the Assistant Manager position.
The Body Shop
The Body Shop is searching for an individual with strong interpersonal skills and a passion for beauty and retail to join their team as a part-time customer consultant.
The role has a mid-October start date and allows the opportunity for overtime during the Christmas period.
Those interested in this role can apply here.
For further information and to view a full list of the roles available, please visit individual retailer websites.
