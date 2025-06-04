Broughton mum launches UK-wide baby item resale app

A Broughton mum has launched a new app designed to help parents across the UK buy and sell second-hand baby, children’s, and maternity items in a safer and more focused way.

Karolina Gudes, a mother of two, created Kidora after becoming increasingly frustrated with the experience of using general resale platforms.

The new app is the UK’s first dedicated marketplace built specifically for families, removing unrelated listings and offering features designed to make the process easier for busy parents.

The idea for the app came after Karolina gave birth to her daughter Sofia in 2022 and quickly found herself surrounded by outgrown clothes, toys, and accessories.

She began listing items on sites like Facebook Marketplace but found the process time-consuming and unreliable.

“Too many time-wasters and endless messaging, meetups that never happened, and not enough time to search for new clothes,” she explained on Kidora’s website.

“That’s when I thought: why isn’t there an easier way to buy and sell baby clothes in the UK?”

Karolina said she wanted to create a space where only family-related items are listed and where parents can avoid the hassle often associated with general-purpose platforms.

“Kidora was born out of my own struggles as a mum trying to find trusted, second-hand baby items online,” she said.

“I wanted to create a space just for parents — no random electronics or adult clothes — just what families really need.”

The app is now live on both the App Store and Google Play.

It already features more than 400 listings from UK-based users, covering a wide range of items including baby clothes, children’s shoes, nursery furniture, toys, and maternity wear.

Kidora offers secure in-app payments, optional delivery or local pickup, and zero seller fees.

The platform is also trademarked in the UK and registered in England and Wales.

Karolina, who welcomed her second child Kai in 2024, said she hopes the app will build a community of parents who can help one another by passing on quality items their children have outgrown.

“Every item carries a story, every sale helps another family, and every purchase reduces waste,” she said.

For more information or to download the app, visit www.kidora.uk.