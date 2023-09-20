Boost for Deeside: Five new industrial units which could see 1,000 jobs created poised for approval

Plans to construct five industrial units in Deeside, which the developer says will create over 1,000 new jobs, look set to be approved.

The new units will form part of the vast Northern Gateway residential, industrial, and retail development on the site, which stretches from the former RAF Sealand base to the River Dee.

These new units will be built on land between the John Summers Clock Tower building and Farm Road in Garden City.

The proposed plans include 103,200 sqm of employment space across the five units, which will be used for industrial, storage, and distribution purposes.

Alongside this, there will be 1,184 parking spaces, including 65 accessible spaces and 128 electric vehicle charging spaces.

Additionally, the proposal outlines the creation of a new estate road, landscaping, electrical substations, and ecological works, among other infrastructural developments.

Pochin Goodman (Northern Gateway) Ltd aims to build the five new industrial units "which will help capitalise on the growing logistics sector and bring more investment into the area."

The plans are also expected to attract hi-tech and sustainable companies, looking to operate more efficiently.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A report to be presented before Flintshire planning committee next week says that care has been taken in the design process to minimise the impact on nearby heritage sites, a sentiment reflected by the lack of concerns from the Conservation Officer.

Having received no objections from official consultees, the proposal aligns with both local and national planning guidelines.

Chief Planning Officer, Mr Andrew Farrow, has supported the proposal.

He concluded, "This application seeks planning permission for the erection of five industrial units for Uses B1 (b) and (c), B2, and B8 with ancillary B1 (a) on land at the former Corus, Northern Gateway."

"The proposed development will provide important employment opportunities and is key in delivering and supporting the ambitions of not only the Local Development Plan but also the growth as identified in the Future Wales Plan."

"The scale of the development is substantial with building heights at a maximum of 22 metres. However, significant consideration needs to be given to the wider context of the site with Deeside Industrial Park and the existing (and committed) units on the adjacent Airfields providing the backdrop."

"Careful design consideration has been given to mitigate any impact on the adjacent heritage assets, and the Conservation Officer raises no concerns."

"With no objections from statutory or third-party consultees, it is considered that the application is fully compliant with both local and national planning policy, and I, therefore, recommend that planning permission is granted."

During this month's planning committee meeting on September 27, councillors will vote on the application.

