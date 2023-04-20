Bolesworth Castle aims for 250,000 visitors after unveiling star line-up for summer spectacular

Bolesworth Castle has lined up a series of major events to give the region a post-pandemic boost and achieve its target of 250,000 visitors ahead of a landmark anniversary. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Taking place from June 14-18, the always popular Bolesworth International has a brand-new look for 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following significant investment, organisers have packed the 400,000 square metre-site with everything from world class equestrian competitions, entertainment, action sports, shopping and more to create the biggest and best attraction of its kind, in Cheshire and beyond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

DJs Trevor Nelson and Phoebe d’Abo, pop outfit the Brand New Heavies, and Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ Band are among the stars set to appear, and there will a wide range of activities and attractions for people of all ages to enjoy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bolesworth’s Managing Director Nina Barbour and its 40-strong team have big plans having ridden the challenges of the pandemic and emerged with a clear vision for the future. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“While the Bolesworth International is by tradition a horse show and its place in the International equestrian calendar is so important to us, we felt this was the year to rip up the rule book and recreate the event to really take it to the next level,” said Nina. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Cheshire and North Wales is seeing significant attention and interest, investment and development in recent times, and we want to play our part by creating a major event that becomes a must-visit for people in the area, whether they love horses or just want a great day out with family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“From Friday to Sunday there will be so many things going on from live music and celebrity guests to barbecue and cocktail masterclasses, an extensive shopping village, a huge kids’ zone with funfair, inflatables, land and water zorbs, a wildlife zone, pony rides and so much more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There will also be plenty for the dads to enjoy as our final programme takes place on Father’s Day, with freestyle motocross, radio-controlled cars and boats, electric bike and driving experiences, and the opportunity to camp on-site.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She added: “We had to scale Bolesworth International down in recent times because of Covid-19 but it’s back and bigger than ever, with the opportunity to camp on-site and bring the whole family – and that’s dogs included. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Tickets are available – camping pitches are selling fast, and the business networking hospitality session with Michael Owen and Sir AP McCoy on the Friday has already sold out – so we encourage visitors to book now so they don’t miss out.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With more than 1,000 people from Cheshire, North Wales and beyond employed by dozens of businesses across the 6,000-acre Bolesworth Estate, the venue has had a major impact on the economy for generations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And as they begin preparations for the 200th anniversary of Bolesworth Castle in 2028, Nina is aiming to reach a quarter of a million visitors and contribute even more to their community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Bolesworth is so much more than a venue for events, we do a lot of work with local and national charities, are home to a variety of businesses across a wide range of sectors and have been used as a location for film and TV on many occasions,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s a huge operation which continues to grow, and we are very proud of that.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nina added: “As we move towards the Castle’s bicentenary, we will look to build on what is already a high-quality series of events that will appeal to people from all over the country and beyond.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the highlights this year are a Spring Garden Walk, Cheshire Balloon Fiesta, and the popular Christmas at Bolesworth extravaganza, which this winter will feature an ice-skating rink, Santa’s Grotto, and spectacular lights trail. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For the latest news and information and to book tickets, visit the website www.bolesworth.com or call 01829 782210. Alternatively, email info@bolesworth.com and follow them on social media at @bolesworth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

