Body Shop set to close 75 stores including one in Flintshire

The Body Shop is poised to close 75 of its stores across the UK, including one in Flintshire.

The move will affect nearly 500 employees directly involved in store operations, according to the company overseeing its restructuring.

The move is part of a broader restructuring plan under FRP Advisory’s management, which also includes significant job cuts at the company’s head office, tallying the total expected redundancies between 750 and 800.

The Body Shop’s store on Broughton Retail Park is among the 75 set to close.

The closures come as a blow to the workforce, with FRP Advisory committing to assist all affected staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

Tony Wright of FRP Advisory stated, “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business. We remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

Despite these closures, The Body Shop will keep 116 stores operational within the UK.

This decision follows the company’s recent plunge into administration earlier this month, attributed to disappointing sales figures over the Christmas period and into January.

The Body Shop’s journey began in 1976 when Dame Anita Roddick opened her first store in Brighton, pioneering the natural beauty movement and advocating against animal testing.

The brand experienced rapid expansion and became a household name in the 1980s and 1990s.

However, its acquisition by L’Oréal in 2006 marked the beginning of its challenges, stirring discontent among its core customer base.

The brand’s ethos was perceived to be at odds with the new ownership.

Subsequent ownership changes, including the latest transition to Aurelius in late 2023, have not reversed the brand’s fortunes.

The Body Shop’s decline can also be attributed to the increased competition in the natural beauty sector, with brands like Lush and Rituals gaining popularity.

The Body Shop’s struggle to maintain its market position highlights the volatile nature of the beauty industry and the challenges of staying relevant in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Public Notice Advert