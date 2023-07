BBC Wales exposes drug dealers targeting children on Snapchat

Snapchat, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, is under scrutiny following a BBC Wales investigation that reveals how drug dealers can easily target children on the platform. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The findings are set to be broadcast in a new episode of BBC Wales Investigates on BBC One Wales this evening, Monday 24 July at 8pm. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Reporter Charanpreet Khaira set up a fake account on Snapchat, posing as a 15-year-old girl. Alarmingly, she was offered drugs within minutes. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Despite never searching for drugs or criminality, Snapchat’s suggested friends included people claiming to be drug dealers. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Snapchat responded to the findings, stating that it is illegal to use their platform to buy or sell drugs, and they proactively moderate content to detect and prevent any dealing. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

[Charanpreet Khaira/BBC] ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The investigation also includes an interview with a young woman, referred to as ‘Anna’ for her safety, who reveals how she was groomed on Snapchat by a member of an Eastern European drugs gang. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Anna was just a teenager when she was drawn into the world of drug gangs. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It started with a friend request on Snapchat from a young man she’d met on a night out. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Anna thought she was entering a relationship. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

But the man had other ideas and soon, he was forcing Anna to deal drugs. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The gang used fear to control and manipulate Anna, and they plied her with drugs – but it came at a cost. Anna felt trapped by a debt that she’d never be able to pay off. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The investigation raises serious concerns about child safety on Snapchat and highlights the urgent need for more robust measures to protect young users from such threats. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

BBC Wales Investigates – ‘Snaptrap: Is Your Child Safe?’ airs on Monday, 24 July at 8pm on BBC One Wales and iPlayer. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

