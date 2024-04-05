Bagillt brewery building set for planning permission green light

A brewery building which was constructed in a Flintshire village without planning permission looks set to receive retrospective approval.

The structure was erected by the owners of the Treboom Brewery, which was previously based just outside York.

The craft beer company was taken over in October 2022, leading to plans for it to be relocated to a site in Bagillt.

An investigation by enforcement officers from Flintshire Council later found a building was constructed to house the business on land at Top Works without formal planning consent.

The property is located on a former lead works site just off the the A548 Coast Road opposite the Dee Bank Industrial Estate.

A retrospective application by John Dales to gain approval is now due to be considered by the local authority’s planning committee next week.

The proposals have been recommended to go ahead by a senior council official ahead of the meeting, despite objections from Bagillt Community Council.

Community councillors have voiced concerns over the development taking place without approval, as well as raising issues with land contamination.

However, Andrew Farrow, Flintshire’s chief planning officer said it was an acceptable use of a brownfield site.

He said: “This partly retrospective application proposes the retention, completion and bringing into use of a building and its associated curtilage on land at Top Works, Bagillt, for use as a brewery.

“The applicant is proposing the relocation of a brewery that previously operated in York, into Flintshire.

“The site was previously part of an old lead works which following the cessation of this use reverted to scrubland.

“The mono-pitch building that has been erected on site is linear in form and is constructed having profiled sheeting and brick external walls. Although built the proposed brewery use is not operational.”

He added: “Given the specific circumstances in this particular case, it is a brownfield site in a sustainable location close to Bagillt, employment areas along the A548 and public transport routes.

“The principle of development is therefore supported by policy, subject to the safeguarding of relevant development management considerations.”

Approval has been recommended subject to planning conditions restricting the operation of the business to between 9am and 5pm, with no deliveries to occur outside those hours.

Facilities will also be required to ensure vehicles can load, unload, park and turn at the site before the development can go ahead, with details of a drainage scheme also needing to be submitted.

Mr Farrow said: “It is necessary in consideration of this application to ensure that the living conditions of the occupiers of existing residential properties located in proximity to the site are safeguarded.

“It is proposed that the site operates between the hours of 9am and 5pm from Monday to Sunday, with the brewing process taking place two or three times a week for a period of approximately six to seven hours.

“No objections to the proposed development have been received in respect of noise disturbance or odour emission from the brewing process or operation of the site, following consultation with pollution control.

“There are also no objections from the nearest neighbours following the consultation exercise.”

The proposals will be considered by the planning committee at its next meeting on Wednesday (April 10, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

[Photo: www.treboom.co.uk]