Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th May 2025

Asda to end Blue Light Card discount later this month

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Asda has confirmed it will be ending its partnership with the Blue Light Card scheme on 27 May 2025, closing a discount offer originally introduced to support emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme, which provided savings for NHS staff, police officers, firefighters, and other emergency service personnel, has been a popular benefit for Blue Light Card holders across the UK.

Asda launched the partnership to support frontline workers with a 5% reward on selected fresh food and drink purchases in-store, added as Asda Pounds in the company’s Rewards app.

The benefit was only available to verified Blue Light Card holders who linked their card through the app.

From 13 May 2025 at 11.00am, Blue Light Card members will no longer be able to link their membership to their Asda Rewards account.

Those who have already linked their account will still receive the offer until it ends at 11.59pm on 27 May.

During its time in place, the offer applied to fresh items such as meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables, bakery goods, and chilled juices and smoothies.

However, it excluded a wide range of products and services — including Just Essentials lines, alcohol, ready meals, George clothing, baby items, health and beauty, household goods, fuel, and anything bought via George.com or Asda’s online groceries service.

The 5% reward was capped at £100 per day and could only be earned in-store — not at Asda Express stores, cafés, or petrol stations.

In a message to members, Asda said: “We launched our partnership with Blue Light Card during the pandemic to provide additional support for emergency workers. Our focus now is on providing all our customers with outstanding value every time they visit our stores or shop with us online.”

The decision comes as some retailers reduce or withdraw pandemic-era offers for key workers, though other major supermarkets still continue to accept Blue Light Cards at the time of writing.

 

ad

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • CCTV at risk in Connah’s Quay amid council funding row
  • Chester: Storyhouse cancels Kneecap screening after controversy
  • Police searching Clwydian Range for missing 39-year-old man

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    CCTV at risk in Connah’s Quay amid council funding row

    News

    Chester: Storyhouse cancels Kneecap screening after controversy

    News

    Police searching Clwydian Range for missing 39-year-old man

    News

    Police appeal for CCTV after garden thefts in Shotton

    News

    Connah’s Quay: Taller chimneys proposed for low carbon plant

    News

    Daughter of a Wirral woman who has been missing for four years gives fresh appeal

    News

    Campaign launched in North Wales to help residents send money abroad safely

    News

    Marks & Spencer confirms customer data stolen in cyber attack

    News

    Suspects caught after Connah’s Quay van crash

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn