Asda to end Blue Light Card discount later this month

Asda has confirmed it will be ending its partnership with the Blue Light Card scheme on 27 May 2025, closing a discount offer originally introduced to support emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme, which provided savings for NHS staff, police officers, firefighters, and other emergency service personnel, has been a popular benefit for Blue Light Card holders across the UK.

Asda launched the partnership to support frontline workers with a 5% reward on selected fresh food and drink purchases in-store, added as Asda Pounds in the company’s Rewards app.

The benefit was only available to verified Blue Light Card holders who linked their card through the app.

From 13 May 2025 at 11.00am, Blue Light Card members will no longer be able to link their membership to their Asda Rewards account.

Those who have already linked their account will still receive the offer until it ends at 11.59pm on 27 May.

During its time in place, the offer applied to fresh items such as meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables, bakery goods, and chilled juices and smoothies.

However, it excluded a wide range of products and services — including Just Essentials lines, alcohol, ready meals, George clothing, baby items, health and beauty, household goods, fuel, and anything bought via George.com or Asda’s online groceries service.

The 5% reward was capped at £100 per day and could only be earned in-store — not at Asda Express stores, cafés, or petrol stations.

In a message to members, Asda said: “We launched our partnership with Blue Light Card during the pandemic to provide additional support for emergency workers. Our focus now is on providing all our customers with outstanding value every time they visit our stores or shop with us online.”

The decision comes as some retailers reduce or withdraw pandemic-era offers for key workers, though other major supermarkets still continue to accept Blue Light Cards at the time of writing.