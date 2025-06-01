Artist Jeremy Deller to lead Anglesey summer solstice event

Two free public events will be held this June at Bryn Celli Ddu on Anglesey, offering rare insight into prehistoric Wales through archaeology demonstrations and performance art.

Bryn Celli Ddu, located near Llanfair PG, is one of the most significant prehistoric sites in Britain.

Dating back 5,000 years, the ancient tomb is thought to have been constructed to honour ancestors and remains a focal point for archaeological exploration and cultural events.

The first of the two events, an Archaeology Open Day, takes place on Saturday 15 June (11am–4pm). The open day will feature live demonstrations of flint knapping and ancient rock art techniques, bilingual guided tours of the monument with punk antiquarian Rhys Mwyn, and the chance to observe a live excavation of the site.

This year’s event will also explore the use of colour in prehistory, including displays on ancient dyes and the mineral geology of Anglesey.

The second event, Carreg Ateb, takes place on Saturday 22 June (4pm–8pm) and will feature a folklore-inspired procession and live performance to mark the summer solstice. It is part of The Triumph of Art, a UK-wide project led by Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller.

Special guests will include performers from across the Celtic nations, including the Armagh Rhymers and North Wales-based theatre company Frân Wen.

The event will combine music, movement, and art in the dramatic setting of Bryn Celli Ddu.

Both events are free to attend, but tickets are required for the Carreg Ateb performance and can be booked via the Cadw website.

Dr Ffion Reynolds, Senior Heritage Events and Arts Manager at Cadw, said:

“Bryn Celli Ddu is an amazing monument, and a fantastic site to promote Anglesey’s abundant archaeology and history. Combining a monument’s rich past with the arts helps bring Welsh heritage and history to life in a memorable way.”

The events are supported by Cadw, the Arts Council of Wales and a range of cultural partners including Frân Wen, Galeri Caernarfon, Pontio, Oriel Môn and Mostyn.

Full summer listings are available at: www.gov.wales/cadw