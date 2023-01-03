Artist behind ‘Banksy-style’ mural near a North Wales RNLI station revealed as council moves to protect it

The artist behind a “Banksy-style” mural which recently appeared in Rhyl has been revealed as the local council has taken steps to protect it.

The artwork shows a child stood next to a heart-shaped lifebuoy attached to an anchor bearing the name of the RNLI and has been painted on a wall close to the town’s lifeboat station.

The mural went down well with local residents and the RNLI alike with much speculation over whether the famous street artist was responsible.

However, a North-Wales born artist who goes under the moniker D.N.Z. has now confirmed responsibility for the piece.

Posting on Instagram, he said the piece was created as a tribute to the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

He said: “Originally born and raised in north Wales, I painted this piece next to the RNLI Station in Rhyl.

“I did this to thank all of the people volunteering for the RNLI across the country and to all the lives saved, and sadly lost over the many of years.

“This is also for the people of the community to appreciate and to remember the hard work that the RNLI do all year round.”

He also thanked Denbighshire Council which has installed a perspex covering over the artwork in order to preserve it.

The Rhyl RNLI previously commented to express its gratitude for the mural.

In a post on Facebook, the team said: “Has anyone else spotted this on the sea wall not far from the lifeboat station in Rhyl? What a special tribute to RNLI! Thank you whoever you are!!”

