Arriva Wales bus drivers vote to accept improved pay deal

Following a ballot of over 400 drivers, Unite the union members working for Arriva Cymru have voted to accept a significantly improved pay offer.

The new deal achieves Unites aim of securing an hourly rate of £12 an hour for its members.

The agreement followed a period of strike action which ran from 14 November – 18th November 2021.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said:

“This deal achieves Unites aim of securing a £12 per hour for our members at Arriva Cymru.

“It is another example of Unite showing that it is not prepared to accept poverty pay rates for our members.”

“We will build upon this deal as we continue our fight to improve terms and conditions across the Welsh transport sector”.

Jo Goodchild, Unite Regional Officer commented;

“Our members were united during this dispute and have received their reward with a greatly improved pay offer.”

“Unite is extremely proud of the way Arriva drivers stood strong and united throughout this dispute.”

“This strike has highlighted the scourge of low pay, not just within Arriva Cymru but across the Welsh transport sector. ”

“With deregulation of passenger transport coming to an end in Wales we have called upon Welsh Government to use the opportunity to introduce a system of sectoral bargaining.”

“Through this we can work to end the continuous race to the bottom which has driven down pay rates over the years”.