Argoed High School ‘raising awareness’ day focusses on personal growth and wellbeing

Listen to this article

Students from years 7 through to 11 at Argoed High School took part in a range of activities designed to develop skills to promote personal growth and look after their wellbeing.

The Personal and Social Education (PSE)day was one of the school’s six ‘raising awareness’ days held throughout the year to allow focus time around specific topics.

This half term the theme is “Me and My Community” with an emphasis on personal growth and development primarily through exploring topics of belonging, resilience, wellbeing and teamwork, incorporating the issues of safety and sustainability.

For the new year 7 students, the focus was on team building and communication as well as activities around keeping safe online.

The students also learned mindfulness strategies to ensure they are equipped with a toolkit to help them cope with stressful situations and generally look after their mental health.

Lillie Halliday is one of the year 7 students who worked with Islay, the school’s wellbeing dog, during one of the sessions.

She said: “Islay is amazing she has her own personality and has really settled into being a big part of our school. To do wellbeing sessions with her is just the best. I love dogs.”

Looking at their Welsh heritage, identity and belonging was the theme for year 8 students as well as building learning power as they progress through their high school years.

This work ran alongside wellbeing modules teaching the students about how to manage and self-regulate emotions which were supported by Laura Heywood from Scented Garden with wellbeing sessions and relaxation techniques.

Year 9 and 10 students participated in fast-paced, real-life business challenges as part of an enterprise and careers programme delivered by The Inspirational Learning Group, the UK’s market

leader in providing innovative and engaging programmes for secondary schools and colleges.

The challenges are geared around STEM, Sustainability, Future Careers & Key Growth Sectors and

the students worked in groups to complete set tasks within a given timeframe.

Amy Longmuir, year 9, said: “It has been a wonderful experience, allowing us to come up with an eco-friendly way to help the environment. It has really made us think about the impact we have on the environment and our carbon footprint. It was great to share our ideas with the rest of the year group.”

A range of preventative strategies to help take control of improving their own emotional health outcomes was the focus for year 11 students.

Laura and Ruth from SoulSister Wellness delivered a Goal setting and Self Awareness workshop to provide students with the knowledge and tools to improve their wellbeing, support their mental health, and improve their learning experience in school.

The students also learned how lifestyle choices can impact their emotional health and how they can control making improvements that benefit their overall wellbeing.

Katherine Edwards, assistant headteacher, is responsible for the PSE provision at the school. She said: “It was a brilliant day with students and staff working together in creative ways to develop students’ skill sets for them to go on to be safe, happy, successful learners. Our awareness days give much needed time and space to reflect on personal growth and development and the role we all play as members in our community.”

Read Next