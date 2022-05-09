Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 9th May 2022

Updated: Mon 9th May

Are you missing out on benefits you’re entitled to? Get help to claim what’s yours

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting households across Wrexham, residents are being urged to make sure they’re aware of all the benefits and help they are entitled to.

Adviceline Cymru is a Welsh Government funded initiative that can help you find out what benefits you can claim to ensure you Claim What’s Yours.

It offers a free and confidential advice on a range of subjects such as:

  • welfare benefits
  • debt
  • employment
  • education
  • housing
  • immigration
  • discrimination
  • winter fuel support.

You can get in touch with one of their advisors by calling the free helpline on 0808 250 5700 or visit their website where you can find out more about getting support. Their line is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

When you contact Advicelink Cymru, a trained advisor will talk to you about your circumstances and help you find out what benefits you may be entitled to.

The advisor will support you throughout the claim process and help you to fill in any claim forms. They can also advise on what evidence you need to provide to support your claim.



