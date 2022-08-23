Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 23rd Aug 2022

Updated: Tue 23rd Aug

Appeal for CCTV footage following burglary in Saughall

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly
Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage following a burglary in Chester.
Sometime around 4.30pm on Monday 22 August, two men burgled an address on Hermitage Road, Saughall.
When the owner of the property returned, the men fled the scene and made off on foot.
Some of the stolen items have since been recovered and officers are now appealing to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is assisting officers with questions.
Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information on this burglary and the men involved, including any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.
“This is a terrible incident for the homeowner, and we would welcome any information to help with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information or footage that may assist with the ongoing investigation should visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101 quoting IML 1348751.
Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read Next

  • Gronant beach Little Tern colony breaks seasonal records
  • Hawarden artist set to host first solo exhibition on Wednesday
  • Police appeal for information following reports of a ‘large disturbance’ in Shotton on Monday night
  • Deeside based Iceland and Utilita team up in bid cut every household energy bill by up to £604

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Gronant beach Little Tern colony breaks seasonal records

    News

    Hawarden artist set to host first solo exhibition on Wednesday

    News

    Police appeal for information following reports of a ‘large disturbance’ in Shotton on Monday night

    News

    Deeside based Iceland and Utilita team up in bid cut every household energy bill by up to £604

    News

    Deeside firm aims to ease pressure on hospitality industry by using service robots

    News

    Consultation on plans to improve traffic flow and cycling ‘infrastructure’ on Shotton High Street extended. 

    News

    Creamfields 2022: “Any form of criminality” will not be tolerated say police

    News

    Two “greasy looking characters” arrested last night in connection with cooking oil thefts across North Wales

    News

    Police appeal after woman in 60s sustaining serious injuries in Chester attack

    News




    Read 399,807 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn