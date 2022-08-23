Appeal for CCTV footage following burglary in Saughall

Police are appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage following a burglary in Chester.

Sometime around 4.30pm on Monday 22 August, two men burgled an address on Hermitage Road, Saughall.

When the owner of the property returned, the men fled the scene and made off on foot.

Some of the stolen items have since been recovered and officers are now appealing to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is assisting officers with questions.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information on this burglary and the men involved, including any CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.

“This is a terrible incident for the homeowner, and we would welcome any information to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or footage that may assist with the ongoing investigation should visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101 quoting IML 1348751.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

