Posted: Wed 27th Apr 2022

Updated: Wed 27th Apr

Annual MOT could be scrapped under new UK Government proposals to help with cost of living

In a move to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis, the UK Government has announced a series of proposals to help people across the country  – including changes to MOT rules.

Drivers could be about to save more than £55 a year – with the annual Ministry of Transport (MOT) Test set to be scrapped and replaced with a check every 2 years.

The idea was shared with senior party members by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps at a Cabinet meeting earlier this week.

With inflation at a 30-year high, the fuel crisis, supply chain issues relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and household bills rising at alarming rates – the Prime Minister urged MPs to look for ‘innovative ways’ to find solutions to the challenges.

Following the announcement, there have been calls from the Labour Party and industry bodies to not go ahead with the plans due to the safety of all road users.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The purpose of an MOT is to ensure vehicles meet a basic level of safety for driving on our roads.”

“Shifting it from annually to every two years would see a dramatic increase in the number of unroadworthy vehicles and could make our roads far less safe.”

“Under current regulations, every car that is more than 3 years old must have an up-to-date MOT certificate every year. The standard cost for cars is around £55 and £30 for motorbikes.”

“It is important for UK drivers to understand that no official changes have been implemented and the current rules remain in place.”

If someone is driving without an MOT – “there are a lot of risks to be aware of.” The RAC said.

It is illegal to drive a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate.

The only exception is when the car is being driven to its MOT test – just as long as the test has been booked and the driver has proof on them.

Also, if a driver owns a vehicle that they no longer want to drive on a public road – then you must complete a SORN form.



