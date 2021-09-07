Anniversary of clock tower renovation campaign marked by bumper charity day…and there’s more to come

A family fun day raised thousands of pounds and united a community behind the redevelopment of an iconic Deeside landmark.

Following the success of their recent live event, Vicki Roskams and the team behind plans to save the dilapidated John Summers clock tower site in Deeside are pressing ahead with further activities in the months ahead.

Vicki, director of Enbarr Foundation CIC (Community Interest Company), and ‘Guardians’ who have spent the last year working to preserve the building are also celebrating after being nominated for two Rural Business Awards and reaching the final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Having collected more than £3000 from proceeds of the fair – which was attended by more than a thousand people and backed by Art & Soul Tribe CIC and Brooklyn Yard – they will now use the money towards further renovations to the roof and ensuring the building is ready for the winter.

“We want to say a huge thank to everyone who rallied behind this project and pledged time and effort to come together for our recent event, and to all of those individuals and companies regularly on-site working hard to bring it back to life,” said Vicki.

“It was a fully immersive and spectacular occasion, showcasing advances in technology and bringing together some wonderful up and coming talent onstage and behind the scenes.

“We had it all, from music and craft workshops to independent food and drink producers, stalls, retro fairground games and more.”

She added: “Transforming an empty garage space into The Steelworks – an indoor area for music and performances we can use in the future – was epic and well-received by everyone in attendance, especially the performers.”

Vicki revealed there are other attraction in the pipeline and said: “We are hoping to run a Winter Wonderland event in December and more in 2022, supporting charities and other organisations giving back to the community and our wonderful surroundings, so watch this space.

“We have the location, we just need the passion and the people, and to this point that’s been forthcoming – we are so grateful and can’t thank you enough.”

Vicki is also keen to forge new partnerships with industry and across the region and increase education and work experience opportunities in science, technology, engineering, maths and the arts, themes enveloped by the project.

“We would especially like to thank Tata Steel, Wilsons Auctions, Thomas Roofing and Delta Rock, who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to provide electricity and ensure the building was watertight, gifting time and materials to make it happen,” said Vicki.

“As we mark one year since work began, I take even more inspiration from a quote by the author and anthropologist Margaret Mead – ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has’.”

For more information or to get involved, follow Guardians of the Clocktower on Facebook or visit the website: www. savetheclocktower.co.uk .

Photo’s by Phil Tugwell