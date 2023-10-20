Heavy Rainfall and potential flooding as Storm Babet sweeps across Flintshire

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Babet is anticipated to bring substantial rainfall and strong winds later today and tomorrow.

A yellow warning for heavy rain covers North Wales, Central and Northern England and remains in effect until 6am on Saturday.

The Met Office initially announced an amber warning for most of Flintshire from 12pm today until 6am on Saturday. However, this has been updated, and Wales is no longer included in the warning.

The storm is expected to bring consistent heavy rain, increasing the likelihood of flooding and related disruptions.

This amber warning, encompassing Deeside, the majority of Flintshire, Wrexham, and Cheshire, begins at 12pm today and extends until 6am on Saturday.

North Wales Police said this morning: "Following the heavy rain over night the majority of roads around Flintshire have a significant amount of surface water on."

"Please drive to the conditions and allow extra time for normal journeys due the the current weather."

The Met Office has highlighted the risks of this storm. Homes and businesses could face flooding, and fast-flowing, deep water could present life-threatening dangers. These conditions might lead to challenging driving situations, potentially causing some roads to close.

A spokesperson from the Met Office stated, "After the wet weather on Thursday, another spell of persistent and occasionally heavy rain will impact parts of southeast Scotland and northern England on Friday, continuing into early Saturday. In many areas, 40-60 mm of rain is expected. However, east-facing high grounds from southeast Scotland to the Cheviots and down to the Peak District might receive between 80 and 120 mm of rain locally. The effects of the rain might be intensified by strong easterly winds."

Motorists are warned to prepare for the impact of Storm Babet, with heavy rain, possible flooding, and disruptions.

Dale Hipkiss, the National Network Manager at National Highways, spoke about the expected driving conditions. "The arrival of Storm Babet means road users should reduce speed and increase the gap between vehicles. Wet roads challenge tyre grip, and spray can hinder visibility," he said.

When driving in heavy rain, it's essential to:

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Reduce speed if rain and spray from other vehicles limit visibility.

Be wary of potential hazards in floodwaters.

Follow the additional travel advice on the National Highways website.

Some top tips for navigating wet conditions include:

Decelerating when using windshield wipers.

Activating dipped headlights in low visibility.

Increasing the gap between vehicles to a minimum of four seconds.

Watching for standing water and adjusting driving techniques as needed.

Staying attentive to the road and anticipating visibility changes due to spray from other vehicles.

Preparing for other drivers’ reactions, as their visibility might also be compromised.

Exercising caution during thunderstorms as gusty winds can destabilise vehicles.

All drivers are encouraged to stay informed, put safety first, and regularly check weather updates.

Looking further ahead, Met Office Meteorologist, Christoph Almond, commented, "Sunday seems calmer for most, though showers are expected. With milder winds and above-average temperatures, it may feel relatively pleasant briefly. However, by Monday, more rain seems likely, especially from the southwest, setting the tone for the week ahead. While rain or showers are expected everywhere, southern regions might experience the worst of it."

