Alyn and Deeside MP to lead Commons debate on stem cell transplant patients and the cost of living

Stem cell transplant patients, grappling with severe health issues, find themselves at the intersection of a daunting health crisis and a burgeoning cost of living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This alarming situation is set to be the crux of an adjournment debate in the Commons today, led by Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stem cell transplants often provide a glimmer of hope for those fighting blood cancers and disorders. However, the treatment’s intensity results in significant side effects and an amplified vulnerability to infections. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Consequently, patients are advised to follow a specialized diet and maintain constant warmth, escalating the overall cost of managing the disease. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The financial burden doesn’t stop at managing the disease alone. Patients are expected to frequently visit hospitals for post-transplant checkups, often leading to elevated travel expenses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Public transport is off-limits due to their compromised immune systems, necessitating private or sanitised modes of transport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adding to the strain, the patient and their carers often reduce work hours or quit jobs during the prolonged treatment and recovery period, significantly dwindling the household income. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan reports that 40% of households are earning less than £20,000 per year post-treatment, far below the national average of over £32,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cost of living crisis, marked by rising inflation, further amplifies these financial woes. The soaring costs of heating homes, procuring food, and travelling are leaving stem cell transplant patients grappling with unsustainable expenses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tami, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Stem Cell Transplantation and Advanced Cellular Therapies, intends to bring these hardships into focus during the debate. He will call upon the Government to take immediate action in supporting this vulnerable group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Before the debate, the Alyn and Deeside MP said, “While there are charities doing incredible work supporting patients through this crisis, they should not be left to fill the gaps created by poor government policy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I look forward to calling on the UK Government to provide extra support now to see patients through the cost of living crisis and enable them to realise that chance.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The debate in the House of Commons is expected to last for half an hour, concluding the day’s sitting. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

