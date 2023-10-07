All Bird Keepers must stay vigilant and maintain stringent biosecurity

As the colder months of Autumn and Winter draw near, bird keepers are being urged to uphold the strictest standards of biosecurity and hygiene to shield their flocks from avian flu.

The potential threat to kept birds is more pronounced during the winter migration period.

Over the summer, wild birds continued to be affected by avian flu. However, the migration during the colder months could heighten the peril.

Dr Richard Irvine, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, emphasised, "Whether you're looking after a handful of birds or a flock of a thousand, maintaining the utmost standards of biosecurity is non-negotiable. Vigilance is paramount. Immediate reporting of any indications or suspicions of avian influenza in birds is essential."

Dr Irvine expressed gratitude towards bird keepers for their past endeavours in safeguarding their birds. He reiterated the importance of biosecurity as the seasons shift, remarking, "As we transition into the Autumn and Winter period, it's imperative to persistently uphold these biosecurity measures and remain alert."

The Welsh Government's official website furnishes guidelines to assist both poultry and captive bird keepers in ensuring the wellbeing of their flocks. This includes a self-assessment checklist for biosecurity measures, tailored guidance for small poultry flock owners, and directives for commercial keepers. The details can be accessed at 'Biosecurity and preventing disease in poultry and kept birds' on the GOV.WALES site.

Should anyone come across deceased wild birds, it remains essential to report the findings to the Defra helpline at 03459 33 55 77. Furthermore, any suspicions of disease manifestations in birds should be swiftly communicated to APHA on 0300 303 8268.

