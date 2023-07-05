Aldi named cheapest supermarket in June, according to Which? analysis
Aldi claimed the title as the most budget-friendly supermarket in June, with an average cost of £75.25 for 42 popular groceries, according to a recent analysis by consumer group Which?.
The German discounter beat its closest rival Lidl by a marginal £1.93, delivering the best value for customers among a slew of competitors.
This analysis, which provides an insight into the affordability of UK supermarkets, is part of Which?’s ongoing effort to assist consumers in making informed choices about their shopping habits.
The basket of items analysed by Which? comprised everyday products such as Heinz baked beans, own-brand chicken thighs, and own-label penne pasta.
The study revealed that the same selection at upmarket retailer Waitrose would cost an average of £91.80 – £16.55 (or 22%) more expensive than Aldi.
When Which? expanded its research to include a larger trolley of 134 items, including a wider range of branded items like Bird’s Eye fish fingers and Weetabix cereal, Asda emerged as the most affordable among the ‘big four’.
A typical shop cost £333.16, saving consumers an impressive £36.73 compared to shopping at Waitrose, the priciest supermarket in this category. This marks an 18-month streak for Asda as the most economical of the traditional supermarkets.
Although price is a significant factor, Which? advises consumers to also consider other factors such as product quality, customer service, and store experience when selecting a supermarket.
