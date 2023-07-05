Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Jul 2023

Aldi named cheapest supermarket in June, according to Which? analysis

Aldi claimed the title as the most budget-friendly supermarket in June, with an average cost of £75.25 for 42 popular groceries, according to a recent analysis by consumer group Which?. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The German discounter beat its closest rival Lidl by a marginal £1.93, delivering the best value for customers among a slew of competitors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This analysis, which provides an insight into the affordability of UK supermarkets, is part of Which?’s ongoing effort to assist consumers in making informed choices about their shopping habits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The basket of items analysed by Which? comprised everyday products such as Heinz baked beans, own-brand chicken thighs, and own-label penne pasta. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study revealed that the same selection at upmarket retailer Waitrose would cost an average of £91.80 – £16.55 (or 22%) more expensive than Aldi. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[The graph above shows how much our basket cost on average] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

When Which? expanded its research to include a larger trolley of 134 items, including a wider range of branded items like Bird’s Eye fish fingers and Weetabix cereal, Asda emerged as the most affordable among the ‘big four’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A typical shop cost £333.16, saving consumers an impressive £36.73 compared to shopping at Waitrose, the priciest supermarket in this category. This marks an 18-month streak for Asda as the most economical of the traditional supermarkets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Although price is a significant factor, Which? advises consumers to also consider other factors such as product quality, customer service, and store experience when selecting a supermarket. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

