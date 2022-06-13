Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Aldi has been ranked in first place for treating suppliers fairly

Aldi has notched up a record eighth year as the UK’s leading supermarket when it comes to complying with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice, according to a poll by the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), the regulator for the sector.

The Supermarket has taken first place in the GCA’s annual survey in respect to “overall assessment of compliance” with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice. Aldi scored 98% compared to a score of 97% in 2021, its highest score in five years, showcasing its commitment to supplier relationships.

Aldi also remained top in the suppliers’ “assessment of whether retailers conduct trading relationships with suppliers fairly, in good faith and without duress”.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK & Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement as the Code reflects retailers’ relationships with suppliers, and importantly helps to ensure that they are being treated fairly.

“Many of our suppliers have partnered with us since we entered the UK market over thirty years ago. We fundamentally believe that these relationships should be based on fairness, trust and longevity providing certainty and security.”

“This has helped Aldi to deliver to customers our commitment to provide unbeatable value.”

“Our business model is based on efficiency and simplicity. Through our streamlined product range with a focus on exclusive own label brands, as well as running an efficient operation, we can deliver the lowest prices without compromising on the price we pay our suppliers.”

“This has been the foundation of our success in transforming the grocery sector.”

“We are committed to building long term relationships with suppliers and paying them a fair price whilst helping customers with the cost of their food shop.”

The Groceries Code Adjudicator’s full survey findings can be viewed here: www.gov.uk/government/news/inflationary-pressures-strain-relationships-between-retailers-and-suppliers.



